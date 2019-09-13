Us

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: China, Japan, USA | 116 minutes | R | Blu-Ray | Dir. Jordan Peele

Friday, September 13 | 5:00pm; Saturday, September 14 | 8:30pm; Sunday, September 15 | 3:00pm

In 1986, young Adelaide Thomas goes on vacation with her parents to Santa Cruz. At the beach, she wanders off while her father is playing whack-a-mole and enters a funhouse, where she encounters a doppelgänger of herself in the hall of mirrors.

608-262-1143
