USA BMX Gold Cup Championship-North Central Region

media release: The USA BMX Gold Cup Championship for the North Central Region with at taking place at MadTown BMX in DeForest.

Open practice is Sept. 19, noon-8 pm.

Pre-Race is Friday, Sep 20; practice 1 pm, race 5 pm

Championship races are Sep 21-22; practice 7:30 am, opening caremony 11:15 am, race 11:30 am, Saturday, race 8 am Sunday.

This championship event is part of the North Central BMX Gold Cup Qualifier Series. In the series, each rider in the competition counts his or her best two scores from the Gold Cup Qualifiers. The winner in each age and skill level will receive a Gold Cup jacket and No. 1 plate. USA BMX also awards Gold Cup No. 2 and No. 3 plates. Riders only bring the points earned from Gold Cup Qualifiers to the Gold Cup Championship Final.

The Gold Cup championship event has never taken place at MadTown BMX. This is the first time!

Here is the event full schedule: https://www.usabmx. com/tracks/1967/pages/3309

No fee for spectators.

Parking fees will apply to everyone. $10 for 1 day, or $25 for Friday-Sunday.