USA Cycling Collegiate Championship Viewing Party

media release: Sunday, May 4 12:30-3:30pm, Forward Club @ Breese Stevens, 917 E. Mifflin, Gate 5

Taco bar, sandwiches, sodas & beer!

Come watch the races from the best seats in the neighborhood! We’ll have the big garage door style windows rolled up so we can see the cyclists whipping past.

Admission is $10/indiv or $20/family, or free with TLNA renewal or new membership. See you there!

Email us new or old photos of yourself or neighbors with your bikes at Events@tenneylapham.org

We’ll share them on the TV screens during the party!

Thank you to Trek Bikes for sponsoring the USA Cycling viewing party! Thank you also to TLNA’s generous sponsors Stonehouse Development and the Dylin Hotel.