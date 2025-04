media release: Trek Bicycle is excited to host the 2025 USA Cycling Collegiate Road National Championships in Waterloo, Wisconsin, and Madison, Wisconsin, from May 2-4, 2025. The fastest collegiate athletes will be competing for the national title! This weekend of racing is free to the public and will take place on town, city, and county roads near you. We welcome you to come watch the races and cheer on the athletes competing in your backyard!

Friday May 2: TEAM TIME TRIAL

Trek Headquarters and TTT Course, Waterloo

10:00 a.m. TTT Collegiate Female - Club 24 km

To Follow TTT Collegiate Female - Varsity 24 km

To Follow TTT Collegiate Male - Club 24 km

To Follow TTT Collegiate Male - Varsity 24 km

Saturday, May 3: ROAD RACE

Trek Road Race Course, Waterloo

9:00 a.m. Collegiate Road Race Women - Varsity 91.76 km 5 laps

9:10 a.m. Collegiate Road Race Women - Club 91.76 km 5 laps

1:00 p.m. Collegiate Road Race Men - Varsity 127.1 km 7 laps

1:10 p.m. Collegiate Road Race Men - Club 127.1 km 7 laps

TREK Headquarters, 801 W Madison St To Follow Awards - All

Sunday, May 4: CRITERIUM

Criterium Course, Madison

9:00 a.m. Collegiate Criterium Women - Club 70 mins

10:30 a.m. Collegiate Criterium Men - Club 80 mins

12:05 p.m. Awards - Club

11:50-12:30 Break

12:30 p.m. Collegiate Criterium Women - Varsity 70 mins

2:00 p.m. Collegiate Criterium Men - Varsity 80 mins

3:30 PM Awards - Varsity, All Omnium