USHL Eastern Conference Semifinals

media release: The Capitols along with the Dubuque Fighting Saints have announced dates and starting times for the Conference Semifinal between the two teams.

Starting Friday, the Capitols will battle against the Fighting Saints in a best-of-five series. The dates and start times can be found below for all five matchups.

Game 1 at Dubuque: Friday, April 18 at 7:05 p.m.

Game 2 at Dubuque: Saturday, April 19 at 7:05 p.m.

Game 3 at Madison: Monday, April 21 at 6:05 p.m.

Game 4 at Madison*: Tuesday, April 22 at 6:05 p.m.

Game 5 at Dubuque*: Thursday, April 24 at 7:05 p.m.

Madison went 3-0-1-0 against Dubuque during the regular season including winning both games played in Middleton. Since returning to the league in 2014, Madison is 20-29-6-0 against the Fighting Saints including an 11-11-4-0 record at home. Madison has never played Dubuque in the Clark Cup Playoffs prior.

The Capitols have advanced to the Conference Semifinals once in team history prior to this season. In 2021-22, Madison defeated Chicago in a best-of-three series in three games on their way to an Eastern Conference Championship.

The winner of the best-of-five series will play the winner of Youngstown and either Muskegon or Cedar Rapids in the Conference Finals.

Tickets are on sale now for Game 3 at tickets.madcapshockey.com.

