USHL Playoffs

The Capitols are hosting Games 3 and 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinal this weekend as we take on the Youngstown Phantoms.

After winning Games 1 & 2 this past weekend, we currently hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series against the regular season’s top team in the league. With a win in either game, the series would conclude with the Capitols advancing to the Eastern Conference Final for the first time since 2022.

Game Details:

Game 3: Friday, April 24 I 7:05 pm puck drop

Game 4: Saturday, April 25 I 7:05 pm puck drop *If Necessary*