Using Fire to Manage Habitat

press release: Mike Mossman, wildlife ecologist, and Michael Hansen, Arboretum land care manager, will talk about the use of prescribed fire in woodlands, savannas, and prairies, and the effect on wildlife. Mossman will focus on his studies of Wisconsin breeding birds, especially in the Baraboo Hills and the former Badger Army Ammunition Plant. Hansen will talk about the history and practice of Arboretum fire management.

Photographer Jill Metcoff will talk about photographing fire and be present to sign her book Firelines in conjunction with the exhibition “Firelines: Humans and Habitat Renewal.” This exhibition presents black-and-white photography by Metcoff of prescribed burns in southern Wisconsin and will be on view in the Steinhauer Trust Art Gallery in March and April. It was designed and curated by Heather Sonntag.

Lecture: 7 p.m.

Book signing: 8 p.m.

Free

https://arboretum.wisc.edu/ learn/adult-education/public- talks/