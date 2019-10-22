Using Indigenous Experience and Knowledge to Guide Sustainable Forestry in the Twenty-first Century

Google Calendar - Using Indigenous Experience and Knowledge to Guide Sustainable Forestry in the Twenty-first Century - 2019-10-22 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Using Indigenous Experience and Knowledge to Guide Sustainable Forestry in the Twenty-first Century - 2019-10-22 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Using Indigenous Experience and Knowledge to Guide Sustainable Forestry in the Twenty-first Century - 2019-10-22 19:00:00 iCalendar - Using Indigenous Experience and Knowledge to Guide Sustainable Forestry in the Twenty-first Century - 2019-10-22 19:00:00

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: Indigenous Knowledge Inspired by the Land

Tuesday, October 22: Using Indigenous Experience and Knowledge to Guide Sustainable Forestry in the Twenty-first Century

Michael J. Dockry, assistant professor,  Forest Resources, University of  Minnesota.

Indigenous people have  managed forests for generations using  Indigenous science, values, and knowledge. Dockry will illustrate how Indigenous  forestry is leading the way to solve some of the most complex environmental problems we face.

Info

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Environment, Lectures & Seminars
608-263-7888
Google Calendar - Using Indigenous Experience and Knowledge to Guide Sustainable Forestry in the Twenty-first Century - 2019-10-22 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Using Indigenous Experience and Knowledge to Guide Sustainable Forestry in the Twenty-first Century - 2019-10-22 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Using Indigenous Experience and Knowledge to Guide Sustainable Forestry in the Twenty-first Century - 2019-10-22 19:00:00 iCalendar - Using Indigenous Experience and Knowledge to Guide Sustainable Forestry in the Twenty-first Century - 2019-10-22 19:00:00