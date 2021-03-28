RSVP for Using Markets to Achieve Conservation: Examples from the Field

UW Arboretum Winter Enrichment Virtual Lecture, 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., April 1

Dominic Parker, Associate Professor, Agricultural and Applied Economics, UW–Madison. Register by March 28.

media release: During this year’s series, you will hear about innovative approaches and cultural perspectives that address environmental challenges. The 2021 lectures will be virtual on Thursday mornings, February 4 through April 8, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Lectures are $10 each and advance registration is required. Talks will begin promptly at 10 a.m. (CST). Registration for individual lectures closes the Sunday before the event. You will receive two automated email acknowledgements after you register. One is a payment confirmation, the other is a registration confirmation listing the lectures you’re attending. Save these emails for your records.

A few days before each lecture, you will receive an email with a calendar invite and a Zoom link to access the talk. Each talk will have a separate link. You will only receive links to lectures you registered for. Virtual lectures have capacity limits and may sell out. Early registration is strongly recommended.

Most lectures will be recorded. A link to view the recording will be available to registered participants only. Recordings will be available for one week after the talk. If a lecture will not be recorded, it is noted in the event listing below.

The Research Symposium will take place February 18 and, as always, is a free event (registration required for 2021 virtual symposium).