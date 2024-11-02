USL League One Playoffs

× Expand Peter Janssen Breese Stevens Field, home of Forward Madison FC.

Forward Madison FC vs. opponent TBD.

media release: Forward Madison FC will host their first-ever USL League One home playoff match on November 2nd at 6:00 PM at Breese Stevens Field. The opponent of the match will be announced following the conclusion of the USL League One Regular Season. Purchase your tickets now and be a part of FMFC history!