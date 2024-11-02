USL League One Playoffs

Buy Tickets

Breese Stevens Field 917 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Forward Madison FC vs. opponent TBD.

media release: Forward Madison FC will host their first-ever USL League One home playoff match on November 2nd at 6:00 PM at Breese Stevens Field. The opponent of the match will be announced following the conclusion of the USL League One Regular Season. Purchase your tickets now and be a part of FMFC history!

Info

Breese Stevens Field 917 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Spectator Sports
608-204-0855
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - USL League One Playoffs - 2024-11-02 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - USL League One Playoffs - 2024-11-02 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - USL League One Playoffs - 2024-11-02 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - USL League One Playoffs - 2024-11-02 18:00:00 ical