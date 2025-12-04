USL W League Madison Brand Launch Party

media release: Witness history as we unveil the USL W League Madison name and logo! 🎉 Be a part of it all as we launch the brand in front of the community that built it. Admission is FREE with doors opening at 6pm and the brand unveil at 6:30pm. Enjoy signature cocktails and free entertainment including live music, face painters, games, giveaways and more! Be the first to shop the team-branded merchandise and hear from the club's technical staff ahead of our inaugural season. This is one you won't want to miss. Get your ticket and RSVP at madisonwomessoccer.com to be automatically entered to win the club's first-ever home kit!