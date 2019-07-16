USS Bubbler Regatta

Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: Ahoy shipbuilders! Anchors away for the second annual Bubbler Regatta! Create your own mini vessels from recycled materials, test their seaworthiness, and race against your friends down our raingutter course… you may have to supply your own wind. Children under 7 should be accompanied by an adult. Call 608-266-6385 to register.

Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
608-266-6385
