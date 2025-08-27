USS Wisconsin Keel Laying Ceremony Watch Party

media release: All aboard at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum for a watch party for the keel laying ceremony of the USS Wisconsin, (SSBN-827). This vessel will honor Wisconsin citizens, the state’s rich maritime history, and long-term shipbuilding ties to the U.S. Navy. The keel laying ceremony will be held on her “hull number date” and symbolizes when the ship begins to transition from design to reality by marking the formal recognition of the start of a ship's construction. This event is free but tickets will go fast.

Sponsor: USS Wisconsin SSBN 827 Association