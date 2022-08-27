press release: The Wisconsin Veterans Museum will be unveiling a piece of the new USS Wisconsin (SSBN 827) submarine in a ceremony on Saturday, August 27th. The U.S. Navy has named one of 12 new Columbia-class nuclear submarines as USS Wisconsin (SSBN 827) in honor of our great state. USS Wisconsin is the third U.S. Navy vessel to be named in honor of our state carrying on a century-plus naval tradition. SSBN 827 is a Columbia Class nuclear submarine. The Columbia Class submarine program supports the U.S. military’s primary mission to protect the homeland and functions as an essential piece of our national nuclear deterrence triad.

The vessel is one of 12 subs under construction at Newport News in Virginia at a cost of 7.59 billion dollars. Its length will be 560ft which is approximately double the height of the Wisconsin State Capitol building. SSBN 827 is scheduled for completion in 2030.

Wisconsin has a long association with U.S. Navy tradition. The Illinois-class battleship USS Wisconsin (BB-9) sailed as the flagship of the Pacific Fleet from 1898-1903 and sailed around the world with the Great White Fleet in 1909. She was retired as a training ship in 1910.

The Wisconsin tradition continued with the Iowa-class battleship USS Wisconsin (BB-64), commissioned in 1943, two years to the day after the attack on Pearl Harbor, HI. The vessel saw action in World War II and the Korean War and was retired in 1991 after participating in Operations Desert Storm and Desert Shield. She is now decommissioned and serves as a museum ship in Norfolk, VA.

Unveiling ceremony at 9:30am; inflatable submarine christening on Capitol Square after the museum ceremony.

WHO: