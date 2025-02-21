media release:The Usual Suspects are a highly skilled group of musicians that have come together from different bands around the great city of Madison, WI to play excellent soul, blues and R&B tunes from the Stax & Motown era with a sprinkle of jazz mixed in. Featuring Todd Phipps on Hammond Organ, Joe White on Drums, John Mesoloras on Bass, and Steve Malin on guitar, this quartet of veteran talent will get your feet moving and your head boppin’ with it’s fresh, funky blues sound. While they are typically hosting the Rooster Blues Jam twice a month, we’re excited to see them venture away from that role on this one-off night where they can do whatever they please!

The Usual Suspects

Righteous Rooster is a Chicago-based organ trio featuring Henry Dickhoff on organ, Kenny Reichert on guitar, and Luke Sagadin on drums and cymbals. Drawing inspiration from the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, Soulive, Medeski Martin & Wood, Goldings/Bernstein/Stewart, Grant Green, and the Sam Yahel Trio, they blend rich grooves with soulful melodies, crafting music that honors the classic organ trio tradition while embracing contemporary influences. The trio’s debut album, “Fowl Play,” released by Shifting Paradigm Records, showcases their versatility with six dynamic tracks that blend “greasy funk rhythms, jazz-blues licks, and soulful interplay,” as noted by Textura. UK Vibe celebrates the album’s “impassioned funk and soul,” while All About Jazz praises its infectious energy, stating it quickly passes the “can’t sit still test.” JazzWax hails it as “one of the best organ trio albums of the year,” and the UK Jazz Journal highlights the trio’s “fresh, engaging sound that showcases their mastery and innovative spirit.” As WDCB 90.9FM puts it, Fowl Play is “exactly the funk that you’re looking for from an organ trio.”

Righteous Rooster