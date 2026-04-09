UW AAIS Elder-in-Residence Welcome Feast

media release: American Indian & Indigenous Studies is honored to welcome Leon Valliere (Ozaawaagosh) as our Spring 2026 elder-in-residence. Mr. Valliere is a respected elder and ceremonial leader of the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians and currently serves as director of the Ojibwe anguage Program. He will join us on campus during the week of April 13–17, where he will share his knowledge, stories, and experiences through classroom visits, office hours, and public engagements. We invite you to join us in welcoming him and celebrating the wisdom, cultural insight, and perspectives he will share throughout his week on campus!

Interested in meeting Mr. Valliere and welcoming him to campus? Join us for the Elder-in-Residence Welcome Feast on April 13 at 12:00 PM in Ingraham 336. This is a wonderful opportunity to connect with Mr. Valliere and share a meal with fellow community members. The event is open to the public, and lunch will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.