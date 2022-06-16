UW Agricultural Campus Walking Tour

press release: Moo-ve through the historic agricultural campus and learn about the scientific discoveries made within these 19th-century buildings of varied architectural styles. It’s so much more than cows (although you may see some of those too!).

Starting Location: The entrance to Allen Centennial Garden, 620 Babcock Dr.

After the tour: Stop in at Babcock Dairy Store and grab a complimentary regular ice cream cone or dish, 1605 Linden Dr.

Thursday evening tours are at 6:00 p.m. Saturday morning tours are at 10:00 a.m. Tickets must be purchased online. Reservations are required for all guests as we have limited space on each tour. We ask that if you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, please cancel your ticket. TICKET SALES END 24 hours prior to the tour start time.

Cost: Tours are $10 for adults, $5 for students, and free for Madison Trust members!

Large Groups: If you have a group of 8 or more, please contact us for special arrangements prior to the tour.

Cancellations: To cancel your tour, please contact us or cancel on your Eventbrite tour confirmation email at least 24 hours prior to your tour. You must cancel 24 hours prior to your tour to receive a refund.

Cancellations by The Madison Trust:A tour may be cancelled for extreme weather or lightening. We will alert guests at least four hours in advance by email. Purchased tickets will be refunded.

Weather: We will be there rain or shine! See Cancellations for exceptions.

What to wear: Dress for the weather in comfortable shoes, as tours require standing and walking for up to 90 minutes.