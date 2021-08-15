RSVP for UW Agronomy & Soils Field Day

press release: UW Agronomy and Soils Field Day – Arlington

August 25, 2021, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Arlington Agricultural Research Station, N695 Hopkins Road, Arlington, WI

This field day will feature field plot tours and UW research updates on soil fertility and management; pest management; Kernza® production and other grain production systems; and many other topics. Please register by Aug. 15 at https://go.wisc.edu/a32g16 or call (608) 262-0485. More info at: https://go.wisc.edu/agronomysoilsfd.

