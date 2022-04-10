UW Arboretum Family Nature Program

to

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: This program is a fun, fascinating way for families with children elementary age and younger to explore the natural world. Nature walk: 1–2 p.m., activities and nature play time: 12:304 p.m. Free, no registration required. Presented in conjunction with UW–Madison Science Expeditions.

Info

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Environment, Kids & Family
608-263-7888
to
Google Calendar - UW Arboretum Family Nature Program - 2022-04-10 12:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - UW Arboretum Family Nature Program - 2022-04-10 12:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - UW Arboretum Family Nature Program - 2022-04-10 12:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - UW Arboretum Family Nature Program - 2022-04-10 12:30:00 ical