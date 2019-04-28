UW Arboretum Family Nature Program

press release: Family Nature Program: Earth Day Celebration. This year, many Earth Day (April 22) celebrations will focus on protecting endangered species. Learn about the Arboretum’s efforts to conserve plants, animals, and their habitat. Walk, 1:30–2:30 p.m., indoor activities, 2:30–3:30 p.m. Designed for families with children ages 3–11. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center.