UW Arboretum Family Nature Program
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Pollinator Party. Join us to observe and learn about the fascinating lives of the pollinators in the Arboretum's gardens and prairies. Naturalist-led walk, 1:30–2:30 p.m., indoor activities, 2:30–3:30 p.m. Designed for families with children ages 3–11. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center.
