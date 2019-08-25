UW Arboretum Family Nature Program

Google Calendar - UW Arboretum Family Nature Program - 2019-08-25 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - UW Arboretum Family Nature Program - 2019-08-25 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UW Arboretum Family Nature Program - 2019-08-25 13:30:00 iCalendar - UW Arboretum Family Nature Program - 2019-08-25 13:30:00

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: Pollinator Party. Join us to observe and learn about the fascinating lives of the pollinators in the Arboretum's gardens and prairies. Naturalist-led walk, 1:30–2:30 p.m., indoor activities, 2:30–3:30 p.m. Designed for families with children ages 3–11. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center.

Info

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Environment, Kids & Family
608-263-7888
Google Calendar - UW Arboretum Family Nature Program - 2019-08-25 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - UW Arboretum Family Nature Program - 2019-08-25 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UW Arboretum Family Nature Program - 2019-08-25 13:30:00 iCalendar - UW Arboretum Family Nature Program - 2019-08-25 13:30:00