UW Arboretum Family Nature Program
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: February Findings. Come prepared for discovery on a nature scavenger hunt in a “quiet” Wisconsin winter month. Walk, 1:30–2:30 p.m., indoor activities, 2:30–3:30 p.m. Designed for families with children ages 3–11. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center.
