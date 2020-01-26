UW Arboretum Family Nature Program
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Cold Outside, Barely Warm Inside. Did you know there are animals that nearly freeze to death on purpose? They stay just warm enough inside their bodies to survive winter conditions. Walk, 1:30–2:30 p.m., indoor activities, 2:30–3:30 p.m. Designed for families with children ages 3–11. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center.
Info
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Environment, Kids & Family