UW Arboretum Family Nature Program

press release: Prairie Play Date. This program is a fun, fascinating way for families with children elementary age and younger to explore the natural world. Nature walk: 1–2 p.m., nature activities: 2–3 p.m. Wear sturdy closed-toe shoes and come seasonally prepared for weather and insects. Walks take place rain or shine, except in unsafe weather. Adults must attend. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center.