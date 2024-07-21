UW Arboretum Family Nature Program

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

This program is a fun, fascinating way for families with children elementary age and younger to explore the natural world. Nature walk: 1:30–2:30 p.m., activities: 2:30–3:30 p.m. Adults must attend. Wear sturdy closed-toe shoes and come prepared for weather and insects. Walks canceled for unsafe weather or trail conditions. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center.

Environment, Kids & Family
608-263-7888
