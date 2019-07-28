UW Arboretum Family Nature Program
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Family Nature Program: Citizen Science. Summer is an active season for citizen science. Bumblebees, butterflies, birds, and blooming buds are just a few of nature’s wonders you can observe and record. Come to learn, participate, and enjoy. Naturalist-led walk, 1:30–2:30 p.m., indoor activities, 2:30–3:30 p.m. Designed for families with children ages 3–11. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center.
