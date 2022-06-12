UW Arboretum Family Nature Program

press release: Summer Explorations. This program is a fun, fascinating way for families with children elementary age and younger to explore the natural world. Nature walk: 1–2 p.m., nature activities: 2–3 p.m. Adults must attend. Wear sturdy closed-toe shoes and come seasonally prepared for weather and insects. Walks take place rain or shine, except in unsafe weather. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center.