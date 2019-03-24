UW Arboretum Family Nature Program
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
All About Birds. This time of year, many birds are on the move. Learn about migration, why some birds make the journey while others do not, and which ones you might see in your yard. Walk, 1:30–2:30 p.m., indoor activities, 2:30–3:30 p.m. Designed for families with children ages 3–11. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center.
