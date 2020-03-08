UW Arboretum Family Nature Program
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Living like Leopold. Explore Leopold’s values about caring for the land and its inhabitants. Learn how restoration ecology is shaped by his land ethic.
Walk, 1:30–2:30 p.m., indoor activities, 2:30–3:30 p.m. Designed for families with children ages 3–11. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center.
Info
Environment, Kids & Family