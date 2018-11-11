UW Arboretum Family Nature Program

Family Nature Program: Reintroducing the Wild Turkey. Learn about these native birds and how they disappeared from Wisconsin by the late 1880s. Thanks to a successful reintroduction effort in the 1970s, they now reside in all 72 counties. Naturalist-led hike, 1:30–2:30 p.m., indoor activities, 2:30–3:30 p.m. Walk and activities designed for children. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center.