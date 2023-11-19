UW Arboretum Family Nature Program
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
media release: All About Seeds This walk is a fun and fascinating way for families with children elementary age and younger to explore the natural world. Nature walk: 1:30 p.m., nature activities: 2:30 p.m. Adults must attend. Wear sturdy closed-toe shoes. Walks canceled for unsafe weather or trail conditions. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center.
