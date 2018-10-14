UW Arboretum Family Nature Program
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Family Nature Program: The Science of Autumn Colors. Investigate the science of fall color changes in plants and create nature-based arts and crafts. Naturalist-led hike, 1:30–2:30 p.m., indoor activities, 2:30–3:30 p.m. Walk and activities are designed for children. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center.
Environment, Kids & Family