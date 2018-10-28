UW Arboretum Family Nature Program
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Colorful Days. Hike and explore the colorful forest and prairie, then draw, paint, and write about your discoveries. Naturalist-led hike, 1:30–2:30 p.m., indoor activities, 2:30–3:30 p.m. Walk and activities designed for children. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center.
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
