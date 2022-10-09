UW Arboretum Family Nature Program
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Welcoming Fall. This program is a fun, fascinating way for families with children elementary age and younger to explore the natural world. Nature walk: 1–2 p.m., nature activities: 2–3 p.m. Wear sturdy closed-toe shoes and come seasonally prepared for weather and insects. Walks take place except in unsafe weather. Adults must attend. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center.

