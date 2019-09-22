UW Arboretum Family Nature Program

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: Leaping from Summer to Fall. Join us as we explore Arboretum ecosystems, looking for changes in plants and animal behavior as we transition from one season to the next. Naturalist-led walk, 1:30–2:30 p.m., indoor activities, 2:30–3:30 p.m. Designed for families with children ages 3–11. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center.

Environment, Kids & Family
608-263-7888
