UW Arboretum Family Nature Program

press release: Leaping from Summer to Fall. Join us as we explore Arboretum ecosystems, looking for changes in plants and animal behavior as we transition from one season to the next. Naturalist-led walk, 1:30–2:30 p.m., indoor activities, 2:30–3:30 p.m. Designed for families with children ages 3–11. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center.