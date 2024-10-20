UW Arboretum Family Nature Program

media release: This program is a fun, fascinating way for families with children elementary age and younger to explore the natural world. Nature walk: 1:30–2:30 p.m., activities: 2:30–3:30 p.m. Adults must attend. Wear sturdy closed-toe shoes and come prepared for weather and insects. Walks canceled for unsafe weather or trail conditions. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center.

Sunday, October 20: Family Nature Program: Falling into Fall

Sunday, November 17: Family Nature Program: Preparing for Winter