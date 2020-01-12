UW Arboretum Family Walk
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: The Nature of Snow. Snow comes in many forms, and it is said that no two snowflakes are alike. We will explore the science of snow even if there is no snow on the ground. Designed for families with children ages 3–11. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center.
Environment, Kids & Family