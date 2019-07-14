UW Arboretum Family Walk
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Butterflies Flutter By. We will explore the prairies and gardens looking for monarch butterfly eggs, caterpillars, and adults as we learn about butterflies and their life cycles. Designed for families with children ages 3–11. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center.
Info
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Environment, Kids & Family