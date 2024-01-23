RSVP for UW Arboretum Night Walk

media release: Saturday, Jan. 27, 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Let your eyes adjust to the moonlight, listen to the night sounds, and experience the darkness on this naturalist-led walk (full moon January 25). Wear sturdy closed-toe shoes and come prepared for weather. Walks canceled for unsafe weather or trail conditions. Free, register through Eventbrite by January 23: uw-madison-arboretum.eventbrite.com. Meet at the Visitor Center.