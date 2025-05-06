RSVP for UW Arboretum Night Walk

media release: Let your eyes adjust to the moonlight, listen to the night sounds, and experience the darkness on this naturalist-led walk at 8 pm on May 10 (full moon May 12). Wear sturdy closed-toe shoes and come prepared for weather. Walks canceled for unsafe weather or trail conditions. Free, register through Eventbrite by May 6. Meet at the Visitor Center. We regret we cannot accommodate day-of walk-in attendees.

Note: The Visitor Center will not be open during this event. A portable toilet is available.