RSVP for UW Arboretum Night Walk

media release: Saturday, October 28m 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Let your eyes adjust to the moonlight, listen to the night sounds, and experience the darkness on this naturalist-led walk. Wear sturdy closed-toe shoes and come prepared for weather and insects. Walks canceled for unsafe weather or trail conditions. Free, register through Eventbrite by October 25: uw-madison-arboretum.eventbrite.com.