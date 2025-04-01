RSVP for UW Arboretum Night Walk

media release: Listen for frogs and other night animals, like woodcocks. We can’t guarantee that wildlife will appear, but if they do, we may see the woodcock’s fascinating mating ritual known as sky dance. Wear sturdy closed-toe shoes and come prepared for weather and insects. Walks canceled for unsafe weather or trail conditions. Free. Register by April 1. Meet at the Visitor Center.

We regret we cannot accommodate walk-in attendees.

Note: The Visitor Center will not be open during this event. Portable toilets are available.