RSVP for UW Arboretum Night Walk

media release:Let your eyes adjust to the moonlight, listen to the night sounds, and experience the darkness on this naturalist-led walk. Wear sturdy closed-toe shoes and come prepared for weather. Walks canceled for unsafe conditions. Free, register through Eventbrite by March 15. Meet at the Visitor Center.

We regret we cannot accommodate day-of walk-in attendees.

Note: The Visitor Center will not be open during this event. A portable toilet is available.