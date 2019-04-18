UW Arboretum Walk
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Night Walk: Skydance. The American woodcock is a funny-looking bird that has an amazing spring ritual for attracting mates. Aldo Leopold called it “skydance.” We can’t guarantee that wildlife will appear, but if they do and the sky is clear, the nearly full moon could illuminate their performances in Curtis Prairie. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center.
