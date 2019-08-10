UW Arboretum Walk
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Night Walk: Meteors and the Moon. Jim Lattis, UW Space Place astronomer, will give an indoor presentation about the Perseid and other meteor showers, followed by a naturalist-led walk. Telescopes will be set up for sky gazing with local astronomers until 11 p.m., weather permitting. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center.
