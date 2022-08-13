Full Moon Walk

press release:8:30–10 p.m. Full Moon Night Walk and Stargazing. Let your eyes adjust to the moonlight, listen to the night sounds, and experience the darkness on this naturalist-led walk, followed by stargazing during the Perseid meteor shower with UW Space Place. Bring a folding chair to watch the meteor shower from the lawn area. Wear sturdy closed-toe shoes and come seasonally prepared for weather and insects. Walks take place except in unsafe weather. Free, no registration required. Meet outside the Visitor Center.