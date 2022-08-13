Full Moon Walk

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release:8:30–10 p.m. Full Moon Night Walk and Stargazing. Let your eyes adjust to the moonlight, listen to the night sounds, and experience the darkness on this naturalist-led walk, followed by stargazing during the Perseid meteor shower with UW Space Place. Bring a folding chair to watch the meteor shower from the lawn area. Wear sturdy closed-toe shoes and come seasonally prepared for weather and insects. Walks take place except in unsafe weather. Free, no registration required. Meet outside the Visitor Center.

Info

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Environment
608-263-7888
Google Calendar - Full Moon Walk - 2022-08-13 20:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Full Moon Walk - 2022-08-13 20:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Full Moon Walk - 2022-08-13 20:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Full Moon Walk - 2022-08-13 20:30:00 ical