UW Arboretum Walk
UW Arboretum Council Ring Parking Lot 3091 Arbor Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Wingra Oak Savanna Restoration and Monroe Street Environs. This oak savanna has been a cooperative restoration with the Arboretum, Dudgeon Monroe Neighborhood, and volunteers since 1992. We will visit the restoration, the Wheeler Council Ring designed by Jens Jensen, and two bubbling springs Native Americans relied on for centuries. Free, no registration required. Meet at Arbor Dr. parking lot, off Monroe St.
Info
UW Arboretum Council Ring Parking Lot 3091 Arbor Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Environment