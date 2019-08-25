UW Arboretum Walk
UW Arboretum Grady Tract Parking Lot SE Corner Seminole Highway at Beltline Frontage Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Grasslands on the Grady Tract. This is a good time to see the contrast in plants and animals between the sandy dry West Knoll and the wetter Greene Prairie. Free, no registration required. No facilities, some sloping terrain. Meet at Grady Tract parking lot, southeast corner of Seminole Hwy. and W. Beltline Frontage Road.
Info
UW Arboretum Grady Tract Parking Lot SE Corner Seminole Highway at Beltline Frontage Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Environment