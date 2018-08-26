UW Arboretum Walk
UW Arboretum Grady Tract Parking Lot SE Corner Seminole Highway at Beltline Frontage Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Walk: Late Summer on the Grady Tract. Gentians and orchids are just two plant families you are likely to find in bloom as you walk with a naturalist through knolls, savanna, and prairie. No facilities, some sloping terrain. Free, no registration required. Meet at Grady Tract parking lot, southeast corner of Seminole Hwy. and W. Beltline Frontage Road.
