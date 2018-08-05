UW Arboretum Walk
UW Arboretum Grady Tract Parking Lot SE Corner Seminole Highway at Beltline Frontage Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Walk: Henry Greene’s Prairie. The renowned botanist hand-planted more than 130 species from 1942 through the early 1960s. Join the naturalist to learn how Greene Prairie continues to thrive. No facilities, some sloping terrain. Free, no registration required. Meet at Grady Tract parking lot, southeast corner of Seminole Hwy. and W. Beltline Frontage Road.
